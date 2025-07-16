X!

WRC Rally Estonia 2025 gets underway in Tartu on Thursday

News
Rally Estonia 2023.
Rally Estonia 2023. Source: Karli Saul/ERR
News

This year's Rally Estonia gets underway on Thursday, July 17 on the roads of Tartu and South Estonia. The opening ceremony at Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will feature live performances by nublu and Vaiko Eplik, and Getter Jaani.

Over the course of the weekend, the world's top rally drivers will be put to the test on the roads of Tartu, Otepää, Elva, Kanepi, Kambja, Kastre, Peipsiääre, and Mustvee.

Once again, the event will be hosted by the Estonian National Museum (ERM), where there will also be the service area, EXPO, a special stage and much more.

The opening show will be in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) at 6.p.m. on Thursday, and features live music from Getter Jaani followed by nublu with Vaiko Eplik.

Both the start and finish podiums will also be in Tartu Town Hall Square.

The 2025 route will again include the fast and technical gravel roads in the Lake Peipus area. According to the organizers, the 2025 program will include both technical rally spectator areas for the die-hard fans and comfortable spectator arenas, so that everyone can create their ideal rally weekend program.

More information about WRC Rally Estonia 2025, including the full program, can be found here.

More information about WRC Rally Estonia 2025, including the full program, can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

WRC Rally Estonia 2025 gets underway in Tartu on Thursday

18:49

Internal audit finds no irregularities in Tallinn bench procurement process

18:09

Full program announced for this summer's Tartu Old Town Buzz festival

17:26

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade

16:51

Tallinn city government procuring bike sheds at €56,000 each

16:25

Estonians are silent masters of irony, says folklorist

16:01

Levadia out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

15:36

Tallinn Kaubamaja department store's renovation moves forward

14:58

Tiny fraction of 11,055 money laundering reports in Estonia last year led to investigation

14:15

Estonian FSA chief: Banking confidentiality legislation needs reviewing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

15.07

Gallery: YouTuber IShowSpeed meets prime minister during Estonia livestream Updated

12:00

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

15.07

72 percent of teachers fail B2 exam as transition to Estonian-language education continues

14.07

Estonia to test pocket siren technology in Tallinn, Pärnu and Rakvere on Wednesday

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

15.07

Statistical error skews Estonia's price and economic growth

10.07

'You ruined my life' says Russian citizen expelled from Estonia as security threat

15.07

PPA uncover two case of human trafficking during June operation in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo