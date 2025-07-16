WRC Rally Estonia 2025 gets underway in Tartu on Thursday

This year's Rally Estonia gets underway on Thursday, July 17 on the roads of Tartu and South Estonia. The opening ceremony at Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) will feature live performances by nublu and Vaiko Eplik, and Getter Jaani.

Over the course of the weekend, the world's top rally drivers will be put to the test on the roads of Tartu, Otepää, Elva, Kanepi, Kambja, Kastre, Peipsiääre, and Mustvee.

Once again, the event will be hosted by the Estonian National Museum (ERM), where there will also be the service area, EXPO, a special stage and much more.

The opening show will be in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) at 6.p.m. on Thursday, and features live music from Getter Jaani followed by nublu with Vaiko Eplik.

Both the start and finish podiums will also be in Tartu Town Hall Square.

The 2025 route will again include the fast and technical gravel roads in the Lake Peipus area. According to the organizers, the 2025 program will include both technical rally spectator areas for the die-hard fans and comfortable spectator arenas, so that everyone can create their ideal rally weekend program.

More information about WRC Rally Estonia 2025, including the full program, can be found here.

