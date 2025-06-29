X!

Ott Tänak takes first rally win of the season in Greece

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja on the Acropolis Rally WRC podium.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja on the Acropolis Rally WRC podium. Source: AcropolisRally/X
News

Estonians Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) won the seventh round of the World Rally Championship season, held on the roads of Greece, finishing 32.8 seconds ahead of second-place Sébastien Ogier (Toyota). It marked the duo's first victory of the season and ended Toyota's winning streak, which had stretched across seven consecutive rallies.

Tänak displayed impressive speed throughout the weekend and managed to avoid major issues — mainly tire punctures — that sidelined several top contenders early on, including reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota).

The Estonian won seven of the event's 17 special stages and led the rally from Friday afternoon through to the finish, earning his first WRC victory since last October's Central European Rally. Ogier stayed closest to Tänak, but the veteran Frenchman never posed a serious threat. Adrien Fourmaux claimed third place, finishing more than three minutes behind his teammate.

For the 2019 world champion, this marked the 22nd rally win of his career, making him the second Estonian after Markko Märtin (2003) to triumph at the Acropolis Rally.

In addition to the 25 points awarded for the rally win, Tänak picked up four bonus points in Sunday's classification and one more from the Power Stage. He now sits third in the overall championship standings, cutting the gap to leader Elfyn Evans (Toyota) down to 12 points.

In the Rally2 category, Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his third win of the season, followed by Gus Greensmith (+53.8) and Yohan Rossel (+1:09.0). Robert Virves suffered three punctures over the weekend, but still managed to finish eighth in class (+7:41.8) and 14th overall. The other Estonian in the field, Georg Linnamäe, retired on Saturday morning.

The World Rally Championship season continues in mid-July with Rally Estonia, scheduled for July 17–20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Marcus Turovski

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Ott Tänak takes first rally win of the season in Greece

15:43

Taavi Eilat: Reform Party's political broiler farm hits end of the road

14:55

Estonian peat industry after more lenient climate targets

12:18

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

10:23

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

10:12

Expert: Estonia will stop subsidizing all forms of power generation in the future

09:39

Only every eighth person against phosphorite mining in Estonia

09:23

Expert: Estonia's maritime border baseline out of alignment

09:08

Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

28.06

Large retail chains' profits and turnover fell last year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

27.06

New Tallinn guidelines to reduce parking spaces

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

28.06

Large retail chains' profits and turnover fell last year

27.06

Estonia ready to host NATO jets carrying nuclear weapons, says defense minister

28.06

Route modernization boosts Tallinn's public transport passenger numbers

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

28.06

Estonia's crops struggling amid summer rainfall

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo