Ott Tänak takes first rally win of the season in Greece

Estonians Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja (Hyundai) won the seventh round of the World Rally Championship season, held on the roads of Greece, finishing 32.8 seconds ahead of second-place Sébastien Ogier (Toyota). It marked the duo's first victory of the season and ended Toyota's winning streak, which had stretched across seven consecutive rallies.

Tänak displayed impressive speed throughout the weekend and managed to avoid major issues — mainly tire punctures — that sidelined several top contenders early on, including reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) and Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota).

The Estonian won seven of the event's 17 special stages and led the rally from Friday afternoon through to the finish, earning his first WRC victory since last October's Central European Rally. Ogier stayed closest to Tänak, but the veteran Frenchman never posed a serious threat. Adrien Fourmaux claimed third place, finishing more than three minutes behind his teammate.

For the 2019 world champion, this marked the 22nd rally win of his career, making him the second Estonian after Markko Märtin (2003) to triumph at the Acropolis Rally.

In addition to the 25 points awarded for the rally win, Tänak picked up four bonus points in Sunday's classification and one more from the Power Stage. He now sits third in the overall championship standings, cutting the gap to leader Elfyn Evans (Toyota) down to 12 points.

In the Rally2 category, Sweden's Oliver Solberg secured his third win of the season, followed by Gus Greensmith (+53.8) and Yohan Rossel (+1:09.0). Robert Virves suffered three punctures over the weekend, but still managed to finish eighth in class (+7:41.8) and 14th overall. The other Estonian in the field, Georg Linnamäe, retired on Saturday morning.

The World Rally Championship season continues in mid-July with Rally Estonia, scheduled for July 17–20.

--

