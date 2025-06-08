Ott Tänak finishes second behind Ogier in WRC Rally Sardegna 2025

Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) claimed victory at the Sardinia round of the World Rally Championship season, despite making a driving error during the power stage that nearly cost him the win. Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finished in second place, while Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) made the most of Sunday's points opportunities.

The final day of the WRC Rally Sardegna 2025 began with a dominant stage win from rally leader Sébastien Ogier (Toyota), followed by a powerful performance from teammate Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) on the second stage of the day. Rovanperä's speed brought him to within just 2.2 seconds of Ott Tänak (Hyundai) in the Sunday classification.

However, the Estonian showed his class on the penultimate stage by claiming his sixth stage win, beating Ogier by 2.5 seconds and Rovanperä by 5.0 seconds. Heading into the power stage, the standings were fairly settled: Ogier was leading, Tänak was second and Rovanperä was third. Elfyn Evans (Toyota), in fourth place, trailed the top three by more than four minutes.

Then, Rovanperä delivered a phenomenal drive on the power stage, securing a convincing win over his rivals. He finished nine seconds ahead of Tänak and jumped ahead of the Estonian in the Sunday standings. Shortly afterward, rally leader Ogier made a driving error and lost significant time.

Despite the scare, the Frenchman managed to recover without serious consequence and got back on track. He finished solidly, ultimately winning the rally by 7.9 seconds over Tänak. This marked Ogier's fifth career win at the Sardinia Rally, breaking a tie with the legendary Sébastien Loeb.

Rovanperä won the Sunday classification and claimed five power stage points as well. Tänak, benefiting from Ogier's mistake, finished second both in the Sunday standings and the power stage.

Ogier earned 28 points from the Sardinia round (25+3), while Rovanperä, who took the Sunday maximum, collected 25 points (15+5+5). Tänak secured 24 points (17+4+3). Elfyn Evans, who finished fourth in Sardinia, remains the overall World Rally Championship leader with 133 points. Ogier sits in second with 114 points, followed closely by Rovanperä with 113 and Tänak with 108.

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in Sardinia. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

