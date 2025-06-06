Ott Tänak up to second place in WRC Rally Sardinia

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak won stage two of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna, round six of the 2025 WRC championship, punting him up to second place in the overall standings on day one proper.

Tänak goes into the race in fourth place in the overall drivers' table, up one place after last month's second place in Portugal.

One of Tänak's two victories last season was in Sardinia, adding to his previous victory back in 2017. This record didn't carry much weight with Tänak going into the race, however. "The past is the past. It doesn't mean anything right now. It's a new rally, so everything starts over," he said.

Events started Thursday with the shakedown run in which Tänak and his teammate Martin Järveoja were ninth for Hyundai, with Toyota dominant again in taking the top four spots.

Friday got underway at just after 10 a.m. Estonian time with stage one proper, won by veteran driver and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), but it was the Estonian's turn in stage two to shine, which he did by being 3.3 seconds ahead of the next best finisher.

Overall, Tänak's teammate at Hyundai Thierry Neuville remained in second place after two stages, with an overall time of 18.18.0; 2 and one full second ahead of Tänak. Next up is Sami Pajari (Toyota), followed by Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport Ford), Ogier, and three more Toyota men – Takamoto Katsuta (Japan), Elfyn Evans (Wales) and double world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland).

There are four more stages to follow on Friday, six more on Saturday and four on the final day, Sunday.

