X!

Ott Tänak up to second place in WRC Rally Sardinia

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the Hyundai i20 in Sardinia.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in the Hyundai i20 in Sardinia. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak won stage two of WRC Rally Italia Sardegna, round six of the 2025 WRC championship, punting him up to second place in the overall standings on day one proper.

Tänak goes into the race in fourth place in the overall drivers' table, up one place after last month's second place in Portugal.

One of Tänak's two victories last season was in Sardinia, adding to his previous victory back in 2017. This record didn't carry much weight with Tänak going into the race, however. "The past is the past. It doesn't mean anything right now. It's a new rally, so everything starts over," he said.

Events started Thursday with the shakedown run in which Tänak and his teammate Martin Järveoja were ninth for Hyundai, with Toyota dominant again in taking the top four spots.

Friday got underway at just after 10 a.m. Estonian time with stage one proper, won by veteran driver and eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota), but it was the Estonian's turn in stage two to shine, which he did by being 3.3 seconds ahead of the next best finisher.

Overall, Tänak's teammate at Hyundai Thierry Neuville remained in second place after two stages, with an overall time of 18.18.0; 2 and one full second ahead of Tänak. Next up is Sami Pajari (Toyota), followed by Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport Ford), Ogier, and three more Toyota men – Takamoto Katsuta (Japan), Elfyn Evans (Wales) and double world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland).

There are four more stages to follow on Friday, six more on Saturday and four on the final day, Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:27

Estonia's Internal Security Service sees extremism risk behind prison rental scheme

17:25

Nordic and Baltics back Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

16:58

Vehicles face sidewalk parking ban from July 1

16:25

Well-preserved Saaremaa shipwreck could be of 19th century British vessel

15:39

Estonians finish one-two in Tour of Lithuania second stage

15:25

Vietnam's prime minister makes 'historic' first visit to Estonia

14:59

Jürgen Henn: We are ready for Israel World Cup qualifier despite injuries

14:22

Underwater photography exhibition to open at Rummu quarry

13:27

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

13:14

Ott Tänak up to second place in WRC Rally Sardinia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

05.06

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

05.06

Majority of schools in Estonia employ insufficiently qualified teachers

05.06

Tartu Prison needs several hundred more staff to house Swedish prisoners

05.06

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

09:21

Estonia plans to start taxing paid streaming platforms following EU directive

05.06

Estonia and five NATO allies planning joint CV90 IFV procurement

08:39

Inflation in Estonia 4.5 percent on year to May

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo