Henri Drell's Tenerife reach Spain's basketball semifinals

Estonian basketball player Henri Drell's La Laguna Tenerife are through to the semifinals of Spain's La Liga ACB after winning two games in a row over Badalona Joventut in the best-of-three series.

Tenerife had beaten Badalona Joventut 96:81 at home earlier in the week, adding an 80:60 home win on Wednesday to go through.

While Drell did not play in the first game of the series, on Wednesday he got eight minutes' court time, not scoring but grabbing two rebounds and making one steal.

Badalona demonstrated strong resistance in the first half and went into the halftime break with the hosts just one point ahead (37:36). However, in the third quarter, Tenerife pulled away, winning that period alone 25:13. Tenerife remained five points or more ahead through the final quarter.

They next face Valencia in the semifinals, who won their series two-nil over Gran Canaria.

