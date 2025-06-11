Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw lose in heartbreaking fashion in Polish finals opener

Estonian basketball coach Heiko Rannula's Legia Warsaw suffered a painful away loss in the opening game of its seven-match final series in Poland's domestic league (PLK), going down by just one point to Start Lublin.

Legia Warsaw won their third Polish championship semifinal game in a row earlier this week, securing a place in the final and a chance to become domestic champions for the first time in over half a century. Legia last made the finals in 2022, when they lost to Włocławek Śląsk.

On Monday, Start Lublin came from behind to take a ten-point lead in the third after Legia had led by nine in the second, and despite Legia tying the game twice, Lublin's 10–0 run and a late three-pointer helped them win by a cat's whisker, 82–81, with Legia's shooting guard Kameron McGusty (U.S.) missing a final shot after Lublin hit two free throws with 3.5 seconds left.

Legia's Andrzej Pluta scored 21 points, while Lublin's Ousmane Drame led with 20 points and nine rebounds in a standout performance.

The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday evening in Lublin and then moves to Warsaw for two matches.

Rannula is also the Estonian national team coach.

--

