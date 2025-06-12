Estonian basketball coach Rannula's Legia Warsaw beat Lublin away in final series

Legia Warsaw, the basketball sister team of the more well known football club, have now tied the Polish championship (PLK) final series at one apiece after beating Lublin Start 84–78 away.

Legia have an Estonian coach, Heiko Rannula, also the Estonian men's national team coach.

The team had suffered a very narrow loss, also away, in the opening match earlier in the week, going down 82–81 and were looking to avenge that on Wednesday, and indeed did so.

The score by quarters (hosts first) was: 20–24, 34–15, 15–23, 15–16.

The visitors turned the tide in their favor in the second period, later leading by as much as 17 points in the third period, and allowing Lublin to get within four points (at 71–67) in the last quarter. Ultimately Legia held on for the win.

Andrzej Pluta scored 16 points and handed out eight assists for the winners, while Aleksa Radanov added a double-double: 15 points and ten rebounds for the winners.

The next game of the best-of-seven series is this Saturday; Legia will have home advantage for it and the fourth match too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!