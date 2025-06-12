X!

Estonian basketball coach Rannula's Legia Warsaw beat Lublin away in final series

News
Heiko Rannula (blie suit) with the Legia players.
Heiko Rannula (blie suit) with the Legia players. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Legia Warsaw, the basketball sister team of the more well known football club, have now tied the Polish championship (PLK) final series at one apiece after beating Lublin Start 84–78 away.

Legia have an Estonian coach, Heiko Rannula, also the Estonian men's national team coach.

The team had suffered a very narrow loss, also away, in the opening match earlier in the week, going down 82–81 and were looking to avenge that on Wednesday, and indeed did so.

The score by quarters (hosts first) was: 20–24, 34–15, 15–23, 15–16.

The visitors turned the tide in their favor in the second period, later leading by as much as 17 points in the third period, and allowing Lublin to get within four points (at 71–67) in the last quarter. Ultimately Legia held on for the win.

Andrzej Pluta scored 16 points and handed out eight assists for the winners, while Aleksa Radanov added a double-double: 15 points and ten rebounds for the winners.

The next game of the best-of-seven series is this Saturday; Legia will have home advantage for it and the fourth match too.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Estonia to participate in UN Palestine conference despite US opposition

16:54

Amid shoplifting surge, supermarkets step up use of anti-theft devices

16:28

Lauri Läänemets: Saving the Reform Party, act two

15:49

Tallinn city government punts kindergarten fee cut decision down the road to July

15:26

Estonian PM: Human life has no value for Putin Updated

15:14

Estonian prison guards put to test in real-life scenario training

15:13

Interim CEO: IPO not happening in early 2025 but remains a priority for airBaltic

14:41

Four Estonian track and field athletes qualify for NCAA champs in the US

13:43

Padel court operators thriving as racket sport booms in Estonia

13:08

Estonian basketball coach Rannula's Legia Warsaw beat Lublin away in final series

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.06

Estonian journalist convicted of treason in Russian media case

10.06

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

11.06

Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

11.06

Estonian student develops new Pythagorean theorem proof using origami

10.06

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

11.06

Harri Tiido: On the nature of Russian power

10.06

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

11:51

Japanese teens embrace Estonian language, culture ahead of Song Festival

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo