Estonian basketball star Henri Drell to leave Tenerife when contract expires

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell is set to leave Spanish club Tenerife when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Drell's contract with the team officially known as CB Canarias is about to expire, with the club announcing that the Estonian will then depart.

"The club would like to thank him for his commitment and professional attitude and wishes him nothing but the best in both his basketball and personal life," said a press release published on the club's website.

Drell represented Tenerife in 10 games in the Spanish Premier League, averaging 4 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. The Estonian also averaged 8 points and 5.7 rebounds in his 3 Basketball Champions League appearances.

