X!

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell to leave Tenerife when contract expires

News
Henri Drell.
Henri Drell. Source: fiba.com
News

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell is set to leave Spanish club Tenerife when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Drell's contract with the team officially known as CB Canarias is about to expire, with the club announcing that the Estonian will then depart.

"The club would like to thank him for his commitment and professional attitude and wishes him nothing but the best in both his basketball and personal life," said a press release published on the club's website.

Drell represented Tenerife in 10 games in the Spanish Premier League, averaging 4 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. The Estonian also averaged 8 points and 5.7 rebounds in his 3 Basketball Champions League appearances.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:05

Interview: Estonian folk band Duo Ruut win plenty of new fans at Glastonbury

19:56

Reform's mayoral candidate wants technocratic city government

19:50

Watch: European Women's Football Championship finals live on ERR this July

19:45

Tallinn two-Michelin-star restaurant owner: To be the best don't compromise

19:36

Estonia's new ambassador to South Korea hoping to win hearts with karaoke

19:20

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell to leave Tenerife when contract expires

19:03

Estonians travel from far and wide to take part in Song and Dance Festival

18:34

Tallinn mayor candidate: No three-way meeting with Michal and Kõlvart

18:06

Annual report: Estonian Refugee Council supported 69,000 people in 2024

17:29

Internal audit: Tallinn benches procurement tailored to specific products

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:29

Estonia's VAT rate rises to 24 percent from Tuesday

14:55

Four arrested in Estonia over US healthcare scam suspicions

30.06

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash Updated

12:24

Finance minister: Talking about rising prices as foolish as cursing bad weather

10:05

Tallinn Central Market's new building postponed by a few years

15:23

A1000 market selling Russian products, supplier tight-lipped

30.06

US company Regional One to buy Nordica aircraft

10:24

Prices in Estonia up 1.1% in June and 5.2% on year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo