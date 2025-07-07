X!

Estonian squad announced as preparations begin for EuroBasket finals

Estonian men's national basketball team.
Estonian men's national basketball team. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian men's national basketball team get their preparations for the 2025 European Championship (EuroBasket) finals underway this week. After a training camp in Kääriku, the squad will take on Lithuania away from home on August 1.

After the Lithuania encounter, Estonia's preparations for EuroBasket continue with a friendly against Israel on August 5 and then Georgia on August 7. Both games will take place behind closed doors in Riga. Sweden will be their next opponents in Stockholm on August 20, followed by a home game against Great Britain at the Tondiraba Ice Hall Tallinn on August 22.

The full Estonian men's basketball squad for the training camp ahead of EuroBasket:

Kristian Kullamäe, Märt Rosenthal, Kasper Suurorg, Joonas Riismaa, Mikk Jurkatamm, Leemet Böckler, Siim-Markus Post, Gregor Ilves, Kerr Kriisa, Kaspar Treier, Sander Raieste, Janari Jõesaar, Artur Konontšuk, Siim-Sander Vene, Kregor Hermet, Gregor Kuuba, Hugo Toom, Rasmus Andre, Henri Drell.

The EuroBasket finals get underway on August 27, with Estonia drawn in a sub-group alongside Serbia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Portugal. All Estonia's group games will be played in Riga, with Serbia their first opponents on Wednesday, August 27.

The Estonian men's basketball team's warmup matches ahead of EuroBasket 2025:

Lithuania vs Estonia (Friday, August 1, Panevežys)

Israel vs Estonia (Tuesday, August 5, Riga / behind closed doors)

Georgia vs Estonia (Thursday, August 7, Riga / behind closed doors)

Sweden vs Estonia (Wednesday, August 20, Stockholm)

Estonia vs Great Britain (Friday, August 22, Tallinn / Tondiraba Ice Hall).

Editor: Michael Cole,

