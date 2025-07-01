X!

Estonia to warm up for EuroBasket finals with home game against Great Britain

The Estonian men's national basketball team will play their final friendly match before the 2025 EuroBasket finals get underway, in Tallinn against Great Britain on Friday, August 22.

To warm up for the upcoming EuroBasket finals, the Estonian men's national team will play five practice matches. The first four are away from home against Lithuania, Israel, Georgia and Sweden (two of which will be played behind closed doors).

The team's preparations will conclude with a home tie against Great Britain at the Tondiraba Hall in Tallinn on August 22. Tickets for the match are available online now.

The EuroBasket finals get underway on August 27, with Estonia drawn in a sub-group alongside Serbia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Turkey and Portugal. All Estonia's group games will be played in Riga, with Serbia their first opponents on Wednesday, August 27.

The Estonian men's basketball team's warmup matches ahead of EuroBasket 2025:

Lithuania vs Estonia (Friday, August 1, Panevežys)

Israel vs Estonia (Tuesday, August 5, Riga / behind closed doors)

Georgia vs Estonia (Thursday, August 7, Riga / behind closed doors)

Sweden vs Estonia (Wednesday, August 20, Stockholm)

Estonia vs Great Britain (Friday, August 22, Tallinn / Tondiraba Ice Hall).

Editor: Michael Cole, Henrik Laever

