BC Kalev/Cramo crowned Estonian basketball champs 2025

BC Kalev/Cramo has become Estonian basketball champion for the 15th time after beating 91:75 Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits in the climax of the five-game series.

Kalev/Cramo has won the title every year since 2011, save for two occasions: In 2015 it was Tartu University who were the winners, meaning this year the team was looking for its first series win in a decade.

The 2020 season was canceled due to Covid, then in 2022 the title went to Pärnu Sadam.

The Estonian basketball championship playoffs have delivered many powerful moments for the fans, but a decisive fifth and final game in a series is a rarity: Things usually get squared away by game four, and the last time things needed to go to five games was nearly 20 years ago, in 2006, when Kalev/Cramo defeated Tallinn University/Rock.

Tartu University won the battle of the universities in beating Taltech/Alexela in the semis, while Kalev/Cramo had seen off eventual third-placed team Rapla/Utilitas.

The final series started with a win for Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits, with an away win, six points clear.

However Kalev/Cramo returned the favor with a two-point victory away in Tartu, following this up with a seven-point win at home and already placing them one victory away from winning the series.

Tartu's home crowd showed its strength and helped the team deny Kalev/Cramo that victory, however, winning 75:72 on Thursday, tying the series two apiece and forcing a final deciding fifth match.

That match took place at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn, giving Kalev/Cramo home court advantage in front of thousands of spectators.

BC Kalev/Cramo started the decisive fifth game well in front of 4600 spectators, going on a 12:4 run from a 10:10 tie and, led by Gregor Kuuba, took a ten-point lead before the end of the quarter, with the scoreboard showing a 31:22 lead for the hosts at the break.

The Tartu players responded immediately at the start of the second quarter, however, and began chipping away at Cramo's lead.

Within five minutes, the visitors had come within three points of drawing level, but Cramo then managed to slow up their momentum, and a dunk by Hugo Toom put them back up by ten.

Toom added four more points and Severi Kaukiainen hit a three-pointer before the buzzer, sending Cramo into halftime with a 48:33 lead.

The university team returned from the break with greater energy and used a 10:2 run to get within six points of Cramo, but the hosts responded with a 5:0 run of their own.

Tartu narrowed the gap once again to six, but Patrick Tape ended the quarter with a powerful alley-oop dunk, giving Cramo an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter started tensely, but Cramo then gained momentum and extended their lead to 12 points.

The reigning champions then played out the crucial final moments confidently to take their 15th domestic title with a 91:75 victory.

Kalev/Cramo's Hugo Toom led with 19 points and six rebounds, followed by Leemet Böckler with 16 points, Tanel Kurbas with 12 points, Gregor Kuuba with 10 points, and Patrick Tape, who scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked four shots, while for Tartu Ülikool, Irishman Sean Flood and Karl-Johan Lips each scored 16 points, with Lips also contributing eight rebounds and five assists.