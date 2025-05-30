Tallinn to host 2028 Tall Ships Races sailing regatta

Ships and crews from dozens of countries will visit Estonia's capital in 2028 when the Tall Ships Races regatta returns to Tallinn, it was confirmed this week.

The Tall Ships Races is a long-standing international offshore training regatta that aims to engage and educate young people while raising awareness of the marine environment and sustainability.

The 2028 Tall Ships Races will take place from June 25 to 25 July, with the fleet visiting Kiel (Germany), Turku (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), and Szczecin (Poland). Tallinn will host the regatta from July 11-14, 2028.

Tallinn last hosted the regatta in 2024, when the event brought 58 sailing ships from 14 countries to the city's harbors, along with 1,277 crew members and 851 sail trainees from around the globe.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said it is a great honour for Tallinn to once again be chosen as a host port.

"Following the success of the 2024 event, we are excited to welcome the fleet, young international crews and guests back to our city. Tallinn's vibrant seafront, historic charm and strong maritime heritage create the perfect setting for this extraordinary celebration of sailing and culture. We look forward to offering everyone an unforgettable experience in 2028," he said.

Mihkel Lindpere, board member of the Estonian Sail Training Association, said the Tall Ships Races offer young people the chance to experience international teamwork and develop independence and confidence.

"Sail training is more than just sport—it's a school of life that teaches responsibility and discipline. That's why young people should not hesitate to try sailing," he said. "At the same time, the regatta offers a unique spectacle of the world's most impressive sailing vessels for the public to enjoy."

The first Tall Ships Races regatta was held in 1956, sailing from Torquay (UK) to Lisbon (Portugal), with 20 large sailing ships taking part in the inaugural event.

