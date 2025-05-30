X!

Tallinn to host 2028 Tall Ships Races sailing regatta

News
Tall Ships Races 2024.
Tall Ships Races 2024. Source: Rene Jakobson
News

Ships and crews from dozens of countries will visit Estonia's capital in 2028 when the Tall Ships Races regatta returns to Tallinn, it was confirmed this week.

The Tall Ships Races is a long-standing international offshore training regatta that aims to engage and educate young people while raising awareness of the marine environment and sustainability.

The 2028 Tall Ships Races will take place from June 25 to 25 July, with the fleet visiting Kiel (Germany), Turku (Finland), Tallinn (Estonia), and Szczecin (Poland). Tallinn will host the regatta from July 11-14, 2028.

Tallinn last hosted the regatta in 2024, when the event brought 58 sailing ships from 14 countries to the city's harbors, along with 1,277 crew members and 851 sail trainees from around the globe.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja said it is a great honour for Tallinn to once again be chosen as a host port.

"Following the success of the 2024 event, we are excited to welcome the fleet, young international crews and guests back to our city. Tallinn's vibrant seafront, historic charm and strong maritime heritage create the perfect setting for this extraordinary celebration of sailing and culture. We look forward to offering everyone an unforgettable experience in 2028," he said.  

Mihkel Lindpere, board member of the Estonian Sail Training Association, said the Tall Ships Races offer young people the chance to experience international teamwork and develop independence and confidence.

"Sail training is more than just sport—it's a school of life that teaches responsibility and discipline. That's why young people should not hesitate to try sailing," he said. "At the same time, the regatta offers a unique spectacle of the world's most impressive sailing vessels for the public to enjoy."

The first Tall Ships Races regatta was held in 1956, sailing from Torquay (UK) to Lisbon (Portugal), with 20 large sailing ships taking part in the inaugural event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Estonian rapper nublu, singer-songwriter Vaiko Eplik join forces for new EP

19:15

Video | Jean-Michel Jarre to ERR: People thought I was crazy and making alien music

18:38

Eurovision star Tommy Cash announces October show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena

17:59

Economists: Estonia's economic indicators skewed by tax changes

17:10

Six new drinking fountains installed for use of all Tartu residents

16:36

Defense ministry: Russia has increased all hostilities in Ukraine

15:53

Estlink 2 power cable to resume service in late June, ahead of schedule

15:53

Prime minister: Estonia can also build Rail Baltic in Latvia

15:06

Estonia's top court clears protester for yelling 'From the river to the sea'

14:32

Tallinn seeking volunteers for Pääsküla bog restoration

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

29.05

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

29.05

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

08:33

Revised data shows Estonia's economy declined in first quarter of 2025

14:11

Estonia ends 'futile' talks with Russia over border river navigation buoys Updated

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo