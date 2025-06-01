Mai Narva just outside medals in Saaremaa Chess Festival lightning event

Estonian grandmaster Mai Narva placed fourth in Friday's lightning chess tournament at this weekend's Coop Saaremaa Chess Festival taking place in Kuressaare.

Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri won the event, at the Asa Spa Hotel, overall.

Narva earned 8.5 points, placing fourth, just outside the medals and making her the highest placed Estonian. Among other women players, Latvian Laura Rogule also made it into the top ten, finishing tenth.

Among Saaremaa locals, grandmaster Jaan Ehlvest, who finished sixth overall behind Swedish grandmaster Erik Blomqvist (both with 8 points), was the highest placer.

Eleven rounds were played on Friday, using the Swiss system, with a time control of three minutes + two seconds per move.

More than 80 players from 12 countries took part in the competition.

Second place went to international master Toivo Keinänen (Finland), and grandmaster Ruslan Ponomarjov (Ukraine) came third.

The rapid chess tournament event continued on the Saturday and finishes today, Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!