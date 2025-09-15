Estonian chess player Mai Narva finishes 11th in Samarkand

Estonian chess player Mai Narva ended the top-level chess tournament in Samarkand, Uzbekistan with a win to finish eleventh overall.

In the 11th and final round, Narva recorded a victory against Bulgarian grandmaster Antoaneta Stefanova, taking her total points tally for the tournament to 6.5 points.

This meant the Estonian was tied in 9th-16th place on points, though due to additional indicators, Narva ultimately finished 11th.

Narva scored four wins during the tournament, earned five draws and suffered two losses.

The tournament was won by India's Rameshbabu Vaishali, who, along with Ukraine's Kateryna Lagno, scored 8 points overall. Both also secured their places in the 2026 World Chess Championship Candidates Tournament.

A total of 56 players participated in the tournament in Samarkand.

----

