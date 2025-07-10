Mai Narva keeps winning streak alive in Chess World Cup event in Georgia

Two finalists are to be determined after six rounds, with the round six runners-up playing off for third-fourth place.

The top three players of the tournament will qualify directly for the Women's World Championship Candidates Tournament taking place in spring 2026.

Having defeated Shahenda Wafa (FIDE ranking of 2,093) in the first round, Narva (FIDE 2,391) faces Chinese player Yuxin Song (FIDE 2,410) in the second round. The Estonian, playing white, secured a win over a strong opponent after more than 60 moves.

The second game of round two takes place today, Thursday, and Narva only has to draw to go through.

