Tiidrek Nurme qualifies for World Athletics Championships marathon

Tiidrek Nurme.
Tiidrek Nurme. Source: Rune Clausen
Estonian marathon runner Tiidrek Nurme has qualified for the World Athletics Championships taking place in Tokyo this September.

The Estonian athletics association announced on its social media account: "Nurme, who is currently at a training camp in France, received the news with great joy and confirmed that preparations are in full swing."

The athlete made it through based on his ranking.

As things stand, the first athlete below the qualification line is another Estonian marathoner, Leonid Latsepov, who is still in with a chance of qualifying if any of the qualified athletes were to withdraw.

At the World Championships held in Budapest in 2023, Nurme finished 31st with a time of 2:15.42. Victor Kiplangat (Uganda) was crowned world champion (2:08.53).

The Tokyo World Championships run September 13 to 21.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Andrew Whyte

