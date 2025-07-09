FCI Levadia go down 0-1 in Champions League clash with Latvian side RFS

Estonian champions FCI Levadia Tallinn lost the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday 0-1 against RFS of Latvia. Levadia will now need to get a result in Riga next Tuesday to make it through to the next round.

A 55th minute penalty from Serbian midfielder Stefan Panić was enough to give the visitors the advantage going into the second leg. Despite his name, Panić remained calm as can be from the spot, converting from 12 yards after VAR intervened to penalize Mihkel Ainsalu for handling in the area.

Levadia had chances to draw level, with Mark Oliver Roosnup and Ernest Agyir both coming close, but RFS held on to set up a tantalizing finale in Riga next week.

The second leg takes place on Tuesday, July 15 in Riga. The winners will move on to the second qualifying round – one step closer to a place in the Champions League group stage.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!