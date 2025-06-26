Estonian football club to charge players infrastructure fee on top of membership charges

The football club Flora announced that starting August 1, it will introduce a monthly infrastructure fee for all players training at the club and its football school, in order to improve the quality of the training facilities it uses.

According to the club, the monthly infrastructure fee will be €35 per player and will apply even to those players who are exempt from the regular monthly tuition fee. The club notes that it is possible to offset or reduce the fee for individual training groups and teams by involving external partners.

Moorits Veering, head of youth development at FC Flora Tallinn, wrote in a letter addressed to parents, young players and community members that the biggest challenge facing the club is the current state of its infrastructure, especially the lack of a full-size indoor facility.

"This issue affects our youth players most acutely during late autumn and winter. As the largest club in Estonia, we need the best infrastructure to support large-scale, high-quality youth development, which ensures a steady pipeline of talent for our men's and women's first teams — both of which consist solely of Estonians and citizens of the Republic of Estonia," Veering said.

According to Veering, top-level international-standard training grounds help improve the overall quality of youth development and reduce the risk of injuries.

He explained that the funds raised through the infrastructure fee will go toward renovating training facilities owned by the club and used daily by youth teams. The planned improvements are divided into three phases.

"First, in July–August of this year, the artificial turf on the outdoor field at Kotka Stadium will be replaced. The second phase, scheduled for this fall, will involve replacing the artificial turf in Kotka Hall, along with fire safety upgrades and a deep clean. The third phase involves building a new full-size indoor football hall in the Kristiine district or its vicinity, with construction set to begin in 2026," Veering said.

Veering added that the club understands implementing the infrastructure fee will be a significant burden for many families.

"But without it, modernizing the Kotka Football Center used by our young players and building a new football hall simply won't be possible," he said.

At FC Flora, the standard club membership fee ranges from €75 to €95 per month, depending on the number of weekly training sessions. If a child does not have confirmed sports support from a local municipality submitted to FC Flora, the monthly fee is €20 higher.

Membership fees are also rising at other football clubs. For example, FC Levadia's football school announced that due to current economic conditions and rising prices, monthly fees across all of its training groups will increase by €20.

