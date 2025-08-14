Estonian champions Levadia looking to seal place in Conference League play-offs

On Thursday, Estonian Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia have a golden opportunity to progress to the play-off round of this season's UEFA Conference League. Levadia go into the second leg of their third round qualifying tie against Differdange 03 of Luxembourg 3-2 up after a victory away from home last week.

A week ago, FCI Levadia won 3-2 away from home against champions of Luxembourg Differdange 03. A win or draw at home this Thursday night at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn will be enough to secure the Estonian side's spot in the play-off round. A loss by a margin of one goal will take the tie to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

Levadia go into the game without Brazilian midfielder Alexandre Lopes Gomes, who was injured in the first leg. According to head coach Curro Torres, the Estonian side will need to play even better at home than they did in the away fixture, and the plan is to go out and win the game.

"A win is important. We have to play better, we have to play like we did in the previous game, only even better. It is important to raise our individual levels. This is a European tie, so, we have to play more effectively here. [On Thursday] it will be the same," said Torres.

According to Levadia captain Rasmus Peetson, this week in training, the side have been focusing on improving their decision making at the back to prevent giving away soft goals.

"As Curro said, we have to improve our game. The goals came from very simple situations that could have been avoided, where we could have made better decisions. We dropped back too much in defense, which prevented us from pressing according to our plan, and that led to their chances," said Peetson.

FCI Levadia versus Differdange 03 kicks off at 7.30 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

The winners will face the loser of the Europa League tie between Romania's FCSB and FC Drita of Kosovo in the Conference League play-off round. FCSB lead 3-2 after the first leg.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!