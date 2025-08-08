X!

Levadia get away win in Europa Conference qualifier round three

FC Differdange 03 v. Tallinna FCI Levadia.
FC Differdange 03 v. Tallinna FCI Levadia. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/Gerry Schmit
Tallinna FCI Levadia won the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third round qualifier 3–2 away to Luxembourg club FC Differdange 03, taking three away goals into the second leg encounter next week.

Levadia are the only Estonian side left in the competition after Nõmme Kalju FC were eliminated by Dublin team St. Patricks, Paide were put out by Stockholm AIK and Tallinna FC Flora were dispatched by Icelandic team Reykjavik Valur.

Three goals came in a six-minute stretch in the first half: Dutch midfielder Richie Musaba put the visitors ahead at the 14th minute only for Differdange striker Samir Hadji to equalize three minutes later. Another three minutes after that, the Differdange goalkeeper deflected another shot from Musaba onto the post, but Levadia's Mihkel Ainsalu was on target for the rebound.

Levadia scored again early on in the second half, again thanks to a Musaba strike. Once again, only a short space of time (seven minutes) elapsed before the hosts had a goal in answer, and once again this was off the boot of Hadji.
The scoreline stayed that way for the rest of the match. The second leg takes place in Tallinn next Thursday, August 14.

Founded in 2021, the UEFA Europa Conference League is the third tier of European club football after the Champions League and Europa League.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

