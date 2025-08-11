X!

Estonian archers Jäätma and Paas take world games silver, bronze

Lisell Jäätma.
Source: ERR
Despite having to face each other in the semi-finals, Estonian compound archers Lisell Jäätma and Meeri-Marita Paas were both in the medals in the women's individual competition at the ongoing World Games in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

National team head coach Maarika Jäätma noted that the long efforts had paid off. "I am delighted! Years of work are bearing fruit. Of course, there have been quite a few setbacks this season, so there is more reason to be glad. Shooting today under heavy pressure in front of the cameras brings a lot of confidence for the World Championships in Korea in September."

Competing was made even harder both by the weather conditions in southwestern China – rainy but with temperatures of up to 38 degrees – and by the fact that both archers had taken ill on arriving.

Nonetheless, Lisell Jäätma had already secured a place in the quarterfinals and began on Saturday with a 149:145 win over Indian competitor Madhura Dhamangaonkar; Paas defeated American Alexis Mercedes Ruiz 146:144.

This meant an all-Estonian semi-final, whose first series Paas won 30:28, with Jäätma better by just a point in the second and third, Jäätma, tying the score at 116:116. Jäätma hung on to win the last series 29:28, advancing to the final with the narrowest of margins, 145:144.

Meeri-Marita Paas. Source: World Archery

That result did not mean it was all over for Paas, however, who entered the third-fourth place playoff, and ended up taking bronze after beating Alejandra Usquiano (Colombia) 148:143.

"I am very happy about my medal!" she rejoiced. "A couple of days ago, when I went to the competition's gift shop and saw all the medal-shaped magnets for sale, I thought to myself: 'I won't buy one yet, I'll win a real medal first.' And that's exactly how it panned out!"

Jäätma had to settle for silver after another close result, with Mexican archer Andrea Maya Becerra Arizaga winning 147:146 victory despite the Estonian still ahead 89:87 going into the final series.

"I was almost satisfied with my shooting, except for that second-to-last series in the gold medal match," Jäätma said afterwards. "This competition gave me a lot of confidence for the world championships," she added.

The next major competition is indeed those world championships, next month, in Gwangju, South Korea.

In addition to Jäätma and Paas, Estonia will be represented by Maris Tetsmann and Robin Jäätma in the compound category and by Reena Pärnat in the recurve category.



Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

