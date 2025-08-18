X!

Timmo Jeret sets new Estonian triathlon record

News
Timmo Jeret.
Timmo Jeret. Source: Personal collection.
News

Estonian triathlete Timmo Jeret set a new Estonian record at Sunday's Copenhagen IRONMAN event, crossing the finish line with an overall time of 7:55.55.

This was an improvement of nearly four minutes on the previous domestic record (7:59.32), set by Kirill Kotšegarov back in April 2017. Jeret placed 18th in the race overall.

"On paper the Estonian record seemed kind of doable, but paper tends to suffer anything," the triathlete said after the event.

"Putting that mix together in reality is a whole other matter," he went on. "I have never had such a swim and bike combo before, 100 percent of the time I was alone, which did not favor a fast time. During the race I never once focused on the final time, because it seemed quite a hopeless thing, riding alone between wastelands."

Jeret said the marathon component of the event was the crowning glory. "I ran it, for me, very fast. I was not at all sure that I would carry that pace to the finish, as I improved my marathon time inside the full distance by over 10 minutes — so that is a very big bite," said Jeret.

"Records are there to be broken. Younger men will break the record someday," he added.

Another Estonian finisher was Rinel Pius, competing in his first full IRONMAN and placing 28th place with a time of 8:05.01.

Germany's Henrik Grosse-Freese took overall victory in Copenhagen with a time of 7:27.34, just 36 seconds ahead of local competitor Kristian Högenhaug.

Estonia's own IRONMAN triathlon — with the standard 3.9 km swim, 181 km bike ride and marathon (42.2 km) run — takes place next weekend.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Sweden must amend constitution to transfer prisoners to Estonian justice system

18:55

Teachers' union not ruling out new strike over pay dispute

18:46

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

18:16

Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste to play farewell match against Andorra

17:28

Paul Keres: State rummaging through people's wallets, is the bedroom next?

17:06

Kristi Raik: Europe has to switch gear after Anchorage

16:29

Slackliner Jaan Roose makes dream come true with walk from St. Nicholas' Church to Town Hall tower

16:11

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

16:10

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

15:48

All of Estonia's MEPs likely to run in local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

08:17

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

17.08

Concert organizer: Every artist has their quirks

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

08:04

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

16:11

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

17.08

Food company exec: We hope people understand the seriousness of the situation

12:33

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

14:45

Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo