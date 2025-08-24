X!

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

News
Ironman Tallinn 2025.
Open gallery
45 photos
News

German athlete Tom Hohenadl claimed victory in Saturday's full-distance Ironman Tallinn, marking his second win in the Estonian capital. Rait Läänemets was the top Estonian finisher, placing ninth overall, while Mirell Krain triumphed in the women's race in front of a home crowd.

Tom Hohenadl emerged from the water at Stroomi Beach in first place after the 3.8-kilometer swim, clocking in at 53:27 and leading his closest rivals by nearly two minutes. He completed the 180-kilometer bike course in 4:18:26, extending his overall lead to three minutes ahead of South Africa's Dale Taylor, while Denmark's Mikkel Höjborg Olsen trailed by nearly five minutes.

Celebrating his 30th birthday on Saturday, Hohenadl then ran the marathon in 2:48:19, further widening the gap and finishing with a total time of 8:05:39. This marked his second win at Ironman Tallinn, having also claimed victory in 2021.

Britain's Jack Troake, who delivered a strong run, took second place with a time of 8:11:14 (+5:34). Olsen secured third in 8:16:11 (+10:31), while Switzerland's Yannick Schori finished fourth in 8:19:12 (+13:32).

Rait Läänemets was the fastest Estonian competitor, completing the swim in 1:06:42, the bike leg in 4:22:50, and the marathon in exactly three hours. His final time of 8:35:57 (+30:17) earned him ninth place overall and the top spot in the M25–29 age group. Siim-Erik Alamaa wasn't far behind, finishing in 8:42:01 (+34:55). Kristjan Melikov also cracked the top 30 with a time of 8:52:16 (+46:36), earning first place in the M45–49 age group.

In the women's race, Mirell Krain was fourth out of the water (1:05:01) but surged to the front during the bike segment with an impressive 4:55:27 ride, building a lead of nearly 15 minutes. Although she lost some time during the marathon, Krain crossed the finish line in 9:40:08 to win the women's competition on home soil.

"I won't deny it — winning an Ironman has been my dream and my goal," Krain said after the race. "I felt great, but my bike partially broke down. But that's Ironman for you — anything can happen!"

Britain's Megan Davis finished second (+5:47) and Finland's Tuula Vesalainen rounded out the podium (+9:18).

The Ironman 70.3 competition, featuring half-distance courses, takes place on Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:16

Tallinn Mayor: Social Democrats and Center only serious choices in the capital

09:10

CEO: Rail carriers expect lower fees and help competing with road transport

08:56

Legislation to make chipping of cats mandatory likely to land this fall

08:34

Social Democrats willing to back extraordinary elections

08:24

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

23.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry bans on 11 more pig farms

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

23.08

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

23.08

Estonian and Latvian presidents celebrate 500 years of books with joint bike ride

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

23.08

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

21.08

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

22.08

Tallinn council blocks extra 30 trolleys in city's public transport upgrade

23.08

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

22.08

More wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia than in north right now

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo