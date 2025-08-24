Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

German athlete Tom Hohenadl claimed victory in Saturday's full-distance Ironman Tallinn, marking his second win in the Estonian capital. Rait Läänemets was the top Estonian finisher, placing ninth overall, while Mirell Krain triumphed in the women's race in front of a home crowd.

Tom Hohenadl emerged from the water at Stroomi Beach in first place after the 3.8-kilometer swim, clocking in at 53:27 and leading his closest rivals by nearly two minutes. He completed the 180-kilometer bike course in 4:18:26, extending his overall lead to three minutes ahead of South Africa's Dale Taylor, while Denmark's Mikkel Höjborg Olsen trailed by nearly five minutes.

Celebrating his 30th birthday on Saturday, Hohenadl then ran the marathon in 2:48:19, further widening the gap and finishing with a total time of 8:05:39. This marked his second win at Ironman Tallinn, having also claimed victory in 2021.

Britain's Jack Troake, who delivered a strong run, took second place with a time of 8:11:14 (+5:34). Olsen secured third in 8:16:11 (+10:31), while Switzerland's Yannick Schori finished fourth in 8:19:12 (+13:32).

Rait Läänemets was the fastest Estonian competitor, completing the swim in 1:06:42, the bike leg in 4:22:50, and the marathon in exactly three hours. His final time of 8:35:57 (+30:17) earned him ninth place overall and the top spot in the M25–29 age group. Siim-Erik Alamaa wasn't far behind, finishing in 8:42:01 (+34:55). Kristjan Melikov also cracked the top 30 with a time of 8:52:16 (+46:36), earning first place in the M45–49 age group.

In the women's race, Mirell Krain was fourth out of the water (1:05:01) but surged to the front during the bike segment with an impressive 4:55:27 ride, building a lead of nearly 15 minutes. Although she lost some time during the marathon, Krain crossed the finish line in 9:40:08 to win the women's competition on home soil.

"I won't deny it — winning an Ironman has been my dream and my goal," Krain said after the race. "I felt great, but my bike partially broke down. But that's Ironman for you — anything can happen!"

Britain's Megan Davis finished second (+5:47) and Finland's Tuula Vesalainen rounded out the podium (+9:18).

The Ironman 70.3 competition, featuring half-distance courses, takes place on Sunday.

