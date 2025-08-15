IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

Temporary traffic restrictions and changes will be in place around Tallinn next weekend, August 23-24, when the international triathlon IRONMAN Tallinn 2025 takes place.

These changes will mainly affect Haabersti and Põhja-Tallinn districts, with parking and traffic restrictions as well as adjustments to public transport timetables.

Public transport changes

From the morning of August 23 until 6:00 p.m. on August 24: Bus routes 8, 21, 21B, 25, 26, 37, 41, 41B, 42, and 54 will be diverted.

From the morning of August 23 until 5:30 p.m., and from the morning of August 24 until 3:00 p.m. Bus routes 27, 36, and 61 will be diverted.

From the morning of August 23 until 5:30 p.m., and from the morning of August 24 until 4:30 p.m: Bus route 62 will be suspended. A temporary bus route 77 will operate between Harkujärve and Oja tee.

From the morning of August 23 until 10:00 a.m., and from the morning of August 24 until 11:00 a.m: Bus routes 35, 40, and 66 will be diverted.

Diversion routes will operate with flexible schedules and will stop at all stops along their detour route (unless otherwise indicated). Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time as walking distances to stops may increase.

Schedules, temporary routes, and stops can be found at transport.tallinn.ee.

Traffic restrictions

Saturday, August 23 (6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.) and Sunday, August 24 (7:30 a.m. –11:00 a.m.): Pelguranna Street will be closed between Kari Street and Kolde puiestee, as well as cycle paths on Lahepea and Soodi, and Paldiski maantee between Lahepea and Tuuleveski.

Paldiski maantee from Tuuleveski Street to Tutermaa: Closed on August 23 (6:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.) and August 24 (7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.). Additionally, roads in Harju County marked on the map will be closed.

The running course will close the right-hand traffic lane on Paldiski maantee, outbound from the city, between Vesiravila and Mõisapõllu streets on August 23 until midnight, including the following intersections: Paldiski maantee and Vabaõhumuuseumi tee, Paldiski maantee and Mõisa Street, and Paldiski maantee and Mõisapõllu Street.

On August 24, the same intersections will be closed until 6:00 p.m.

Roads will reopen promptly after each race segment finishes and traffic control devices are removed.

Licensed traffic controllers will manage crossings on the cycling and running segments. Residents, emergency vehicles, and local institutional transport will be allowed through based on controllers' assessments. Pedestrians may also encounter waiting times when crossing the race route. Organisers guarantee that residents will always be able to access and leave their homes, but advise allowing extra time and following controllers' instructions (possible wait times up to 30 minutes).

Race maps and detailed traffic schemes: triatloniakadeemia.ee/ee/liiklus

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!