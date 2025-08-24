X!

Victory favors Estonians at Tallinn Ironman half-distances

Ironman 70.3 in Tallinn
At Sunday's Ironman triathlon event in Tallinn, competitors completed the 70.3 distance, with Henry Räppo and Kaidi Kivioja taking the victories.

Räppo swam 1.9 kilometers in 24 minutes and 27 seconds, emerging from the water in fourth place. He then completed the 90-kilometer bike segment in 2:00:54, heading into the half-marathon portion in fifth. Räppo ran the 21.1 kilometers in 1:11:51, finishing the race in first place with a total time of 3 hours, 40 minutes and 6 seconds.

Securing the win took a major effort from Räppo, as he was closely pursued on the run course by Britain's James Teagle, who finished just three seconds behind the Estonian. Germany's Florian Angert took third place with a time of 3:42:33, trailing by 2 minutes and 27 seconds.

In the women's race, Kaidi Kivioja claimed a commanding victory with a time of 4:12:32, placing tenth overall. She was followed by the Netherlands' Diede Diederiks, who finished 2 minutes and 7 seconds behind and France's Justine Guerard, who trailed by 3 minutes and 22 seconds.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Marcus Turovski

