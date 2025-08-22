X!

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

News
Ironman Tallinn 70.3
Ironman Tallinn 70.3 Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The IRONMAN competition taking place in Tallinn this weekend will be delayed by the weather, and planned public transport and road closures will change as a result.

On August 23, the Ironman Tallinn team announced that the competitions would be delayed by three hours.

This change also affects the previously published public transport detour times. 

On August 23, buses will run on a free timetable, and many route detours will last three hours longer than originally planned. The website transport.tallinn.ee will not reflect the updated timetables or routes due to the last-minute changes.

From the start of 23 August 2025 until 6 p.m. on 24 August 2025, bus lines No. 8, 21, 21B, 25, 26, 37, 41, 41B, 42, and 54 will be diverted.

From the start of August 23 until 8:30 p.m. and from the start of August 24 until 3 p.m., bus lines No. 27, 36, and 61 will be diverted, and a temporary bus line No. 77 will operate between Oja tee and Harkujärve stops.

From the start of August 23 until 1 p.m. and from the start of August 24 until 11 a.m., bus lines No. 35, 40, and 66 will be diverted. 

From the start of August 23 until 8:30 p.m. and from the start of August 24 until 3 p.m. bus line No. 62 will not operate.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

