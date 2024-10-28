Liis Rametta wins Ironman California, setting new Estonian record

On Sunday, October 27, Liis Rametta came in first in the overall amateur category in the 2024 Ironman California triathlon, with an Estonian record-setting time of 9:15:18.

Rametta completed the 3.8 km river swim in 50:47, cycled 180 km in 5:01:53 and thereafter ran the marathon in 3:13:21.

The Estonian-born Utah resident likewise placed first in the women's 40-44 age group.

This year, Rametta drew up her own training plan alongside family responsibilities. Following the race, she credited her good cycling time to having put in extra training on the bike this year; she took part this summer in a 320-kilometer ultra-endurance bike race, and that required special preparation.

"The run got tough at the end because I haven't run very much this year," she admitted. "So that result was thanks in part to muscle memory. I'm very satisfied!"

