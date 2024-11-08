Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels joins EF Education-EasyPost for next season

"This is the right step for me as a cyclist. The atmosphere between the riders and the support staff at EF Education-EasyPost is excellent. I am really looking forward to the next season," he continued, via a press release.

Mihkels had previously competed with the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty team, taking part in his maiden Grand Tour event at this year's Giro d'Italia.

Jonathan Vaughters, founder and head of EF Education-EasyPost, was similarly delighted about Mihkels joining the team, saying: "He has proven himself as a winner at the professional level, with the strength to compete equally with the best in the cobblestone classics and the sprinting speed to win stages."

"He is only going to get better. It will be exciting to see what Madis can achieve with our team in the coming years," Vaughters continued.

Mihkels himself said he hopes for success in various challenges and aims to find a winning rhythm next year, favoring tough sprint races.

Mihkels will start next season's prep at home, then train with the team in Spain.

Other highlights from his 2024 season include excelling in the Paris-Roubaix race with a top-10 finish and taking bronze at the European Championships. He was also part of Estonia's Paris Olympics team this summer.

Another Estonian cyclist, Tanel Kangert, rode for EF Education-EasyPost during the 2019-2020 seasons.

--

