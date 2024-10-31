Tallinn's Tondi crossing will open to traffic on Friday

Tallinn's multi-level Tondi rail crossing has been completed and will open to traffic on Friday (November 1). Construction started last summer.

The railway crossing was redesigned to include a new underpass, along with safer walking and cycling paths, parking areas, ramps, and stairways for access to the railway platform.

Tallinn City Government said said the upgrade will help ensure safe railway crossings.

"Quality of life is improving here. No more waiting behind closed barriers as the train passes at Tondi; now, people can walk or drive through the spacious underpass beneath the tracks. New street lighting, crosswalks, and dedicated paths for different types of traffic all help make everyday life a bit smoother and better," said Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

During the construction, approximately 300 meters of Tondi Street were renovated, and the stretch of Kotka between Tondi and Tedre was also upgraded.

Additional work included upgrading the sewer and water pipelines and constructing a stormwater pump station and channel, funded by AS Tallinna Vesi.

In addition, existing underground utility networks were modernized, new ones were installed, LED street lighting was added, and special lighting was provided for pedestrian crossings.

The construction work was carried out by Leonhard Weiss OÜ, with the total cost amounting to just over €8.8 million, including VAT.

--

