X!

Photos: Reconstruction work starts on Tallinn Ring Road's Kanama overpass

News
Kanama overpass reconstruction kicks off.
Open gallery
29 photos
News

The Transport Administration has closed the major Kanama overpass on the Tallinn Ring Road to traffic due to reconstruction work. Viktor Kisseljov, head of the Transport Administration's northern department, explained the changes to traffic arrangements on the morning program "Terevisioon" and advised avoiding the area during the first week of construction.

During the complete reconstruction of the Kanama overpass on the Tallinn-Pärnu-Ikla highway and its surrounding area, traffic over the overpass will be closed. Traffic on the Tallinn Ring Road will be directed via temporary signalized intersections on the Tallinn-Pärnu highway. A speed limit of 50 km/h will be enforced throughout the construction zone.

The temporary traffic arrangements will remain in place until May of next year. Additional restrictions, including a full traffic stop, will occur briefly during the overpass demolition scheduled for mid-November.

Viktor Kisseljov, head of the Transport Administration's northern department, advises drivers to avoid the area or use alternative routes during the first week of construction.

To bypass the Kanama junction, the Transport Administration recommends a detour via Rapla.

The Rapla detour. Source: Transport Administration

"It's crucial to monitor the traffic situation and, most importantly, allow extra time if passing through the Kanama junction is unavoidable," Kisseljov stated. "Traffic congestion is inevitable with major roadwork, especially during peak hours. However, the Tallinn-Pärnu highway will remain a two-plus-two lane road for travel between Tallinn and Pärnu, in both directions."

Kisseljov explained that drivers heading from Tallinn toward Pärnu, Haapsalu or Riga should anticipate temporary traffic lights and additional travel time.

Drivers traveling from Keila or Paldiski toward Tartu will also need to navigate the revised traffic arrangements. "For those coming from Keila, they will initially need to use a ramp that leads toward Pärnu, then cross onto a temporary road widening over the median and from there, guided by temporary traffic lights, they'll proceed toward Tartu," Kisseljov explained.

Those heading from Keila to Tallinn will need to use the Pärnu-bound ramp and make a U-turn at Rahula, he added.

Kisseljov noted that the old overpass had become worn out, unsafe and no longer met modern standards. Additionally, it couldn't accommodate large military transports between the Estonian Defense Forces' Tapa and Paldiski bases, nor could it support heavy freight traffic connected to the Port of Paldiski.

"The Defense Forces can't use the overpass for moving equipment and large freight loads also can't use it," he said. "We need to increase its load-bearing capacity, which calls for a new, modern structure. This will be in place by early summer next year."

The newly constructed overpass is expected to open by early summer, with all work scheduled for completion by the end of September 2025.

The project costs €13.8 million, plus VAT. The investment is co-financed by the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with €5.05 million through the EstMilMob military mobility project, aimed at improving transport links to the Tapa base over the next three years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:25

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

16:23

TSO Elering extends deadline for frequency reserve procurement

15:56

Peeter Tali: Two-headed Social Democrats stuck between the East and West

15:39

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

15:29

Estonian diplomat: Russia's efforts in Moldova have failed

14:58

Philippe Jourdan installed as bishop of new Catholic Diocese of Tallinn

14:27

Official list of invasive species in Estonia may be broadened

13:37

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

13:16

Photos: Reconstruction work starts on Tallinn Ring Road's Kanama overpass

13:06

Lavly Perling: Consider all avenues on Russian citizens' voting rights question

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09:03

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

09:28

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

08:06

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

03.11

Margus Tsahkna: Concessions will only grow the aggressor's appetite

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo