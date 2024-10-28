Tallinn ring road's Kanama viaduct closed until spring

The Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn Ring Road will close from November 4 until May 2025.

During the complete reconstruction of the Kanama overpass on the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway and its surrounding area, traffic will be redirected. A speed limit of 50 km/h will be enforced throughout the construction zone.

The overpass is decades old and has deteriorated, making it unsafe and out of alignment with modern standards, said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the northern department at the Transport Administration.

"Demolishing the old overpass and building a new one will improve traffic safety and allow military transport, heavy trucks, and oversized loads to use the overpass instead of relying on side roads, thereby making movement more convenient and smooth," he said in a statement.

The below video shows how the traffic will change.

Lauri Kanarbik, project manager at GRK Eesti AS, said drivers on the Tallinn–Pärnu highway should prepare for two temporary signalized intersections—one before and one after the overpass.

Drivers coming from Tallinn who wish to turn left onto the Tallinn ring road will need to make a U-turn on the highway. A longer detour will apply for those traveling from Keila toward Tallinn on the ring road, as they cannot make a left turn onto the highway and will be directed to the Juuliku overpass.

The new Kanama overpass will meet the load-bearing requirements necessary for transporting military equipment and oversized loads.

The reconstruction work will cost €13.8 million, plus VAT. It is co-financed by the European Cohesion Fund through the military mobility EstMilMob project. It will improve the connections to Tapa.

The new viaduct should be open by summer 2025.

