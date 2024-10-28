X!

Tallinn ring road's Kanama viaduct closed until spring

News
The Kanama overpass.
The Kanama overpass. Source: Transport Administration
News

The Kanama viaduct on the Tallinn Ring Road will close from November 4 until May 2025.

During the complete reconstruction of the Kanama overpass on the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway and its surrounding area, traffic will be redirected. A speed limit of 50 km/h will be enforced throughout the construction zone.

The overpass is decades old and has deteriorated, making it unsafe and out of alignment with modern standards, said Viktor Kisseljov, head of the northern department at the Transport Administration.

"Demolishing the old overpass and building a new one will improve traffic safety and allow military transport, heavy trucks, and oversized loads to use the overpass instead of relying on side roads, thereby making movement more convenient and smooth," he said in a statement.

The below video shows how the traffic will change.

Lauri Kanarbik, project manager at GRK Eesti AS, said drivers on the Tallinn–Pärnu highway should prepare for two temporary signalized intersections—one before and one after the overpass.

Drivers coming from Tallinn who wish to turn left onto the Tallinn ring road will need to make a U-turn on the highway. A longer detour will apply for those traveling from Keila toward Tallinn on the ring road, as they cannot make a left turn onto the highway and will be directed to the Juuliku overpass.

The new Kanama overpass will meet the load-bearing requirements necessary for transporting military equipment and oversized loads.

The reconstruction work will cost €13.8 million, plus VAT. It is co-financed by the European Cohesion Fund through the military mobility EstMilMob project. It will improve the connections to Tapa.

The new viaduct should be open by summer 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Rein Lang: Of freedom and ineptitude in Estonia

11:03

Tõnis Saarts: Economic growth and social justice in a frontline Estonia

10:28

Tallinn ring road's Kanama viaduct closed until spring

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09:25

Colonel: Russia exaggerating frontline gains in Ukraine

09:00

Constitutional law expert: Mentality control not part of a democratic society

08:35

SDE to withdraw plan tasking security services with vetting voters

08:08

Former finance minister: EU budget changes may be counterproductive

07:44

Foreign minister: 'Impossible' to consider Georgia's elections free and fair

27.10

Young fishing enthusiasts in Tartu learn something new on Fishing Day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

27.10

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

27.10

Estonia's parties say they're ready to slash MP expense allowances

27.10

Estonian Riigikogu committee on visit to South Korea, Taiwan

27.10

Estonian FM: People of Georgia must have right to vote freely and honestly

27.10

Gallery: Legendary Estonian punk band Vennaskond plays 40th birthday show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo