Kanama overpass partially opens to traffic

Kanama overpass on June 3.
Kanama overpass on June 3. Source: ERR
The Kanama overpass on the Tallinn ring road, which had been closed to traffic for seven months due to renovation work, reopened on Tuesday evening.

For now, traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. The Kanama overpass was decades old and in a state of disrepair, which led the Transport Administration to decide on its demolition.

Unlike the previous structure, the new overpass is capable of supporting heavier military vehicles.

The overpass was built by GRK Infra on behalf of the Transport Administration, with the project costing nearly €16 million. The Kanama overpass is expected to be fully completed by September.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

