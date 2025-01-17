X!

Acquisition of land for Tallinn-Pärnu highway reconstruction stalls

News
The Tallinn-Pärnu highway.
The Tallinn-Pärnu highway. Source: Google Maps
News

The Estonian Transport Administration is negotiating the acquisition of land for the reconstruction of the Libatse-Nurme section of the Tallinn-Pärnu highway. The current owner wants the state to exchange the land for other plots of the same value, however, no suitable locations have yet been identified.

To convert the almost 20-kilometer-long Libatse-Nurme section of the highway into a four-lane road, the Estonian state needs to acquire 16 plots of land, via the Transport Administration. The plots needed are currently owned by a forestry company.

The landowner has expressed willingness to exchange the plot it owns for state-owned land of the same value. The owner considers the land resource as more important to the company than any potential financial compensation. The owner also wants the state-owned land parcels to be located in the immediate vicinity or area. A land exchange would additionally save the company the bureaucratic work necessary to find a replacement for the resources it would be giving up.

A notice of initiation regarding the procedure was sent to the landowner at the end of 2023. In July 2024, the Transport Administration made an offer for the transfer of the land. However, it did not obtain the state's authorization to exchange the specific areas of land selected by the company.

"In this case, it turned out that the proposals made by the private owner were not suitable for the state," said Sülvi Seppel-Hüvonen, head of the Transport Administrations' land department.

"The state needed these specific pieces of land in order to fulfil its obligations. The processor responded to the landowner with its reasoning. The landowner then made a new selection in cooperation with the Transport Administration. However, this was also not considered suitable for exchange for a number of reasons."

The Transport Administration stressed that this was not a dispute, but just one of the possible procedures involved in transferring privately owned land to the state under the Acquisition of Immovables in Public Interest Act.

The landowner also confirmed that they had no objections to make  to the Transport Authority. The landowner accepts that the state will purchase the, though he prefers an exchanged deal.

The Transport Authority plans to offer the landowner new land, but there is also the potential option of giving them compensation.

According to the authority, the delay in acquiring the land should not affect the start of the planned construction works.

"Generally, the land acquisition process is initiated a couple of years before construction starts, to allow time for lengthy procedures," said Seppel-Hüvonen.

"The start of construction can be delayed if lengthy litigation should arise. However, in this specific case, we hope to find the best solution in order to start the construction of the Tallinn-Pärnu highway  on time. Up to now, we have not been able to point to any recent projects whereby the construction process has been delayed as a result of no agreement with the owner being reached."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.01

Newly-privatized Operail resumes transporting goods to Russia

17.01

Gallery: Three NATO vessels arrive in Tallinn

17.01

Estonian duo Männamaa and Lepik finish 13th in Dakar Rally

17.01

Acquisition of land for Tallinn-Pärnu highway reconstruction stalls

17.01

Thrilling win means division survival for Estonia's U20 Ice hockey team

17.01

Ott Tänak targets first Monte Carlo win as 2025 WRC season kicks off

17.01

Kesklinn mayor: Plans to close Narva maantee turn to Kadriorg not final

17.01

EDF colonel: North Korean artillery has reached the front line

17.01

UK's Duke of Edinburgh visits Estonia

17.01

Tallinn City Museum to open new permanent exhibition

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

17.01

Business federation chief: Food prices rising because there are too many stores

17.01

Military exercise to take place in Tallinn next week

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

17.01

Elron to start testing Tartu-Riga train connection in Latvia

17.01

Decline in Estonia's workforce slows amid demographic, sectoral shifts

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo