Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel
The Estonian Tennis Association (Eesti Tennise Liit) has name Mark Lajal and Ingrid Neel as top men's and women's tennis players for this year.
Neel, an Estonian-American, is the worldwide highest-ranked doubles player from Estonia, winning a WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands with her partner Bibiane Schoofs this year.
Lajal's achievements this year included reaching the final of an ATP Challenger-level tournament and, most famously, his maiden appearance in the main table at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships, when he gave world number three and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) a run for his money in front of a star-studded group of spectators, an event also given the tennis moment of the year award.
The award for services to tennis was given posthumously to Villem Lapimaa.
Among other highlights, Urmo Voogla won top wheelchair tennis player of the year award; ERR's Kristjan Kalkun was presented with the tennis journalist of the year prize, and Karl-Kiur Saar was declared coach of the year.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov