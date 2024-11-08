X!

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

News
Mark Lajal in action in Orleans.
Mark Lajal in action in Orleans. Source: CO'Met Orléans Open/Facebook
News

The Estonian Tennis Association (Eesti Tennise Liit) has name Mark Lajal and Ingrid Neel as top men's and women's tennis players for this year.

Neel, an Estonian-American, is the worldwide highest-ranked doubles player from Estonia, winning a WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands with her partner Bibiane Schoofs this year.

Lajal's achievements this year included reaching the final of an ATP Challenger-level tournament and, most famously, his maiden appearance in the main table at this year's Wimbledon Tennis Championships, when he gave world number three and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) a run for his money in front of a star-studded group of spectators, an event also given the tennis moment of the year award.

Ingrid Neel. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The award for services to tennis was given posthumously to Villem Lapimaa.

Among other highlights, Urmo Voogla won top wheelchair tennis player of the year award; ERR's Kristjan Kalkun was presented with the tennis journalist of the year prize, and Karl-Kiur Saar was declared coach of the year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:04

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

16:18

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

16:10

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

15:28

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

15:09

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

14:51

Narva oil shale plant coming back online this winter, to ease heating costs

13:25

Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction expected to start this year

12:56

Justice chancellor: Caution needed on voting rights constitutional change

12:14

Estonian women's basketball team struggles against Sweden, loses euro qualifier

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

06.11

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

10:22

Fate of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica still hanging in the balance Updated

07.11

Tallinn installs dozens of traffic signs on new Kaarli puiestee bike lane

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo