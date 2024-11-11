Estonian women's basketball team gets Euro qualifiers win

The Estonian women's national basketball team won their European Championship qualifier at home in Tallinn, beating Denmark 66:58 at the weekend.

This was their first victory after a three-game losing streak.

Despite trailing by as much as nine points in the first quarter, the hosts brought things back to a 26:26 draw at halftime.

The third quarter stayed competitive, but Estonia went on to pull ahead by 10 points early in the fourth, weathering a Danish comeback attempt before sealing the game with a decisive 9:0 run of points.

While Estonia struggled on the rebounds, losing that battle 35:54, their strong defense and fewer turnovers proved crucial in countering Denmark's less than effective shooting accuracy.

Scorers for Estonia were: Sofia Kosareva with 15 points, Mailis Pokk with 13, and Tea Adams with 12.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!