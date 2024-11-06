X!

BC Kalev/Cramo through to FIBA Europe Cup second phase

News
BC Kalev/Cramo.
BC Kalev/Cramo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Top Basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo have finished first in the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup Group F and have booked their place in the next round with two games spare.

This was thanks to French club Le Portel's victory over Hungarian side Fehervar Alba.

Even if Kalev lose their remaining Group F games, no other team can overtake them, due to head-to-head advantage.

In any case, Kalev face Romanian club Oradea next.

Pärnu Sadam is the only other Estonian club competing this season, but is at the opposite end of Group E, also with two games to go.

The FIBA cup is a basketball competition for European clubs now in its 10th season.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

