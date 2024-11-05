X!

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal through to round two in Knoxville

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal.
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal got his campaign at the ATP Challenger 75 tournament in Knoxville, Tennessee, off to a promising start by defeating British player Paul Jubb in straight sets, 6:3, 7:5.

Lajal, 21, ranks 229th in the world, 46 places below Jubb, who is four years the Estonian's senior.

On the day, Lajal opened the set strongly, winning the first three games and then keeping his opponent at least two games down, securing a solid 6:3 win.

Set two was more evenly matched and it was not until things were at 5:5 in games that Lajal finally broke. With the score 6:5, Lajal, who famously gave world number three Carlos Alcaraz a run for his money at this year's Wimbledon, didn't concede a final point in the next game, to take it 7.5.

Lajal was on form with his service game, pilling off 11 aces, winning points on his first serve with an 81 percent success rate (compared with Jubb's 65 percent) and scoring on his second serve an outstanding 83 percent of the time (Jubb: 50 percent).

Lajal converted two of the 11 break point opportunities presented to him, and saved the one break point he face.

He nest faces Brandon Holt (U.S.), ranked 201st in the world, who overcame Adam Walton (Australia, ATP 90th), also in two sets.

Holt is the son of legendary top U.S. former player Tracy Austin.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

