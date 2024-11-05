X!

Estonians put in strong showing at world fitness championships in Spain

Estonian team which took part in the Fitness Challenge World Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain.
Estonian team which took part in the Fitness Challenge World Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain.
Sports fitness competitor Andra Moistus took gold plus a new world record at the women's top level individual category at the International Fitness and BodyBuilding Federation (IFBB) Fitness Challenge World Championships held in Santa Susanna, Spain.

Her win was one of several successes which the Estonian team took at the competition, both individually and in group events.

Moistus, who was also 2022's world champion, took part in the mixed pairs gold level category with men's competitor Priit Meier, where the duo took second place.

Gerta Müller took second place in the women's silver in the over 35s category, and Ülla Kiili and Crisgel-Berit Poljakov placed fifth and fourth, respectively.

In the mixed pairs silver level, Crisgel-Berit Poljakov and Rene Laane took second place; Müller and Laane were also second in the same category for athletes over 35.

Meanwhile in the men's event, Meier placed second in the gold level Laane took third in the silver level, while Ken Ujamäe's bronze level outcome is still pending.

In the team event, Estonia, made up of Poljakov, Müller, Meier and Laane, took second place with a strong combined effort.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

