Estonian men's number one Mark Lajal into ATP75 semi-finals at Sioux Falls

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 224) continued his winning run at the ATP 75 tennis tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lajal defeated WTA No. 173 Patrick Kypson of the U.S.A. in two sets to book a place in the semi-finals.

There was little to choose between Lajal and Kypson in the first set, with the Estonian eventually winning out in a tie-break 7-6 (3). Lajal then dispatched his American opponent 6-3 in set two to reach the semis.  

Lajal will now face Croatia's Borna Gojo (ATP No. 422) in the semi-finals on Saturday evening. The match gest underway at 9.20 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

