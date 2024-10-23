X!

Mark Lajal through to US ATP competition round two

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: CO'Met Orléans Open
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal got his ITF tournament campaign in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, off to a winning start, defeating Omni Kumar (US) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

The first round encounter pitched Lajal, ranked 224th in the world, against Kumar, ranked 392nd and who had made it to the main draw via the "lucky loser" route.

Both sets lasted less than 25 minutes each, with the Estonian winning 74 of points on his first serve to his opponent's 39 percent.

Lajal converted six out of eight break points presented to him, while Kumar could only take advantage of one.

In round two, Lajal may face third-seeded American Zachary Svajda (ATP 163), provided the latter beats qualifier Martin Borisjuk (ATP 819).

The top seed at the Sioux Falls tournament is Christopher Eubanks, who once ranked 29th in the world but is now down to to 119th following a difficult year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

