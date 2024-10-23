Kristian Kullamäe's Bilbao win in FIBA cup again

Basketball star Kristian Kullamäe and his team, Bilbao Basket, earned their third consecutive win in their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup group stage, after beating Slovak club Prievidza 84:61 away on Tuesday.

Bilbao came into the game off a 83:79 defeat of Real Madrid Baloncesto and top the table at present.

Kullamäe, 25, who plays guard, started the game and played 18 minutes in total, scoring eight points, grabbing two rebounds, delivering two assists, and recording four fouls and three turnovers in that time.

After a close first quarter, Bilbao pulled ahead in the second and led by nine points at the half (42:33).

Prievidza briefly reduced the points gap to seven points in the third quarter, but the visitors extended their lead and secured a 23-point victory.

Bilbao join BC Kalev/Cramo in having won all three of the Europe Cup games they have played so far.

The Basque club's next match will take place next Wednesday, when they face Bulgaria's silver medalist team BC Balkan Botevgrad, away.

The competition is FIBA Europe's second-tier competition and involves clubs which qualified mainly based on their performance in their domestic leagues and cup competitions.

