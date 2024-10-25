Swimmers Kregor Zirk, Ralf Tribuntsov through to finals in South Korea

The two Estonian swimmers competing in the men's events at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea, are through to the finals in two different disciplines.

Kregor Zirk put in a time of 1.56,82 in the men's 200 m butterfly, finishing fifth in the heats, sufficient to make it to the final.

"The work in the heats is done and now we start to focus on the final," Zirk said post-race.

"I was able to take it relatively easily and relaxed. At the starting blocks I even had a joke with my former training partner Chad le Clos, though the mood in the final will be much more serious."

American Trenton Julian was fastest in the heats with a time of 1.54,83.

Ralf Tribuntsov. Source: ERR

Meanwhile Ralf Tribuntsov race in the 50-meter backstroke heats. The 30-year-old swimmer completed the two pool lengths in 23.38, placing him sixth and also booking his place in the final.

"The focus this morning was on my own swimming as I haven't found that very good rhythm yet," Tribuntsov, whose PB in the event is 23.13, said.

Tribuntsov's final takes place 1.43 p.m. Estonian time on Friday, Zirk's an hour later.

Zirk had also made it to the men's 400-meter freestyle final in Incheon, placing 8th.

--

