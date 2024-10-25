Estonians Tribuntsov and Zirk narrowly miss out on medals in South Korea

Estonian swimmers Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov both narrowly missed out on medals at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea on Friday. Ziek finished fourth in the men's 200m butterfly, while Tribuntsov was fifth in the 50m backstroke.

Kregor Zirk swam1 minute 1 minute 52.58 seconds in the final of the men's 200m butterfly, to finish in fourth place. The Estonian missed out on a medal by just 0.25 seconds.

"It was a pretty decent swim," said Zirk, after the final, the result of which moves him up to second in the European standings for the season. "The Italian guy Razzetti wasn't far ahead, but overall I also got some good points, so I'm happy."

For the second stage in a row, the U.S.A.'s Trenton Julian won the final, swimming 1 minute 51.00 seconds. Julina was He was just seven hundredths of a second ahead of South Africa's Chad Le Clos in second, while Alberto Razzetti was third in 1 minute 52.23 seconds.

On Saturday, Zirk will be in action again in both the 200 and 800 meters men's freestyle.

Elsewhere, Ralf Tribuntsov, who swam 23.38 seconds in the men's 50m backstroke preliminaries, also narrowly missed out on a medal in Incheon.

The 30-year-old made a good start in the final and was in third place with half the race left to go. However, in a tight finish, the Estonian ended in 23.37 seconds to finish fifth. Only 31 hundredths of a second separated the two swimmers.

"I was a little bit faster than this morning," said Tribuntsov, who holds Estonian national record of 23.13 seconds for the event. "The first half of the final was better, but the second half didn't work out as well as in the prelims. I still have to work a bit to get both halves to click together, but everything is going in the right direction."

