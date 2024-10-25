X!

Estonians Tribuntsov and Zirk narrowly miss out on medals in South Korea

News
Kregor Zirk.
Kregor Zirk. Source: Private collection
News

Estonian swimmers Kregor Zirk and Ralf Tribuntsov both narrowly missed out on medals at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea on Friday. Ziek finished fourth in the men's 200m butterfly, while Tribuntsov was fifth in the 50m backstroke.

Kregor Zirk swam1 minute 1 minute 52.58 seconds in the final of the men's 200m butterfly, to finish in fourth place. The Estonian missed out on a medal by just 0.25 seconds.

"It was a pretty decent swim," said Zirk, after the final, the result of which moves him up to second in the European standings for the season. "The Italian guy Razzetti wasn't far ahead, but overall I also got some good points, so I'm happy."

For the second stage in a row, the U.S.A.'s  Trenton Julian won the final, swimming 1 minute 51.00 seconds. Julina was He was just seven hundredths of a second ahead of South Africa's Chad Le Clos in second, while Alberto Razzetti was third in 1 minute 52.23 seconds.

On Saturday, Zirk will be in action again in both the 200 and 800 meters men's freestyle.

Elsewhere, Ralf Tribuntsov, who swam 23.38 seconds in the men's 50m backstroke preliminaries, also narrowly missed out on a medal in Incheon.

The 30-year-old made a good start in the final and was in third place with half the race left to go. However, in a tight finish, the Estonian ended in 23.37 seconds to finish fifth. Only 31 hundredths of a second separated the two swimmers.

"I was a little bit faster than this morning," said Tribuntsov, who holds Estonian national record of 23.13 seconds for the event. "The first half of the final was better, but the second half didn't work out as well as in the prelims. I still have to work a bit to get both halves to click together, but everything is going in the right direction."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Fear of car tax yet to cause rush to sell vehicles for scrap

19:18

Estonia's Elena Malõgina out in quarters at Glasgow W75

18:42

University of Tartu announces recipients of honorary awards

18:03

Estonians Tribuntsov and Zirk narrowly miss out on medals in South Korea

17:23

Price of electricity to remain high on Saturday

16:32

Defense League gains larger role in safeguarding Estonia's energy infrastructure

16:17

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

15:19

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

14:57

Kristo Tohver named new Estonian Olympic Committee secretary general

14:44

Former ISS chief: SDE's proposal would create more problems than solve

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16:17

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

09:04

Prime minister: All Russian citizens in Estonia should lose the right to vote

24.10

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

24.10

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

09:04

SDE: Only Russian citizens opposing Ukraine war should vote in Estonia

14:24

Colonel: Recent weeks have brought nothing but negative developments for Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo