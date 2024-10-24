Estonian swimmer Zirk through to World Cup final in South Korea

Swimmer Kregor Zirk has successfully advanced to the finals in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the Swimming World Cup in Incheon, South Korea.

Zirk, 25, came 22nd in the same event at summer's Paris Olympics and was seventh in the 200-meter butterfly final at the same games.

In Incheon, he put in a time of 3:42.99, securing the sixth-fastest qualifying time, on Thursday morning. It was his ninth-fastest recorded time in this event.

Zirk described his morning swim as "Quite a fast preliminary swim."

"I had to push to make sure I went through, but I didn't swim myself empty, and I can definitely go faster than that."

"I need to start more boldly in the first half of the distance and stick with the quick guys for as long as possible. I think it will be quite a fast final again," he went on.

The qualifying heats winner was reigning world champion Kieran Smith (U.S.) with a time of 3:39.15.

Zirk's compatriot Ralf Tribuntsov narrowly missed making the men's 50-meter freestyle final, finishing ninth with a time of 21.53, just 0.13 seconds shy of securing a place. The time was close to his PB and domestic record of 21.22, set last year.

