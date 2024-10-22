X!

Estonian women's tennis players rise up WTA rankings

While Estonia's women's tennis players have made some small gains in the freshly announced World Tennis Association (WTA) listing, the country's current top player, Mark Lajal, dropped eight places in the men's (ATP) list.

Elena Malõgina rose four spots to 433rd, while Maileen Nuudi and Kaia Kanepi each climbed four places too and now rank 791st and 1272nd, respectively.

Malõgina recently beat former world number 23 Mona Barthel (Germany), and Nuudi last week made the semi-finals of the ITF tournament in Sant Vicenc De Torello, near Barcelona, ending along losing streak in the process. Veteran player Kanepi has been a grand slam quarter finalist seven times and at all four competitions across her long career.

Belarusian player Arina Sabalenka has reclaimed the world number one spot in women's tennis for the second time in her career and leads over Poland's Iga Swiatek.

In the men's, Lajal fell to 224th place, while Daniil Glinka dropped 18 places to 453rd in the rankings.

Meanwhile Kristjan Tamm improved by eight places to 945th, and Markus Mölder rose 30 places, to 1,150th in the world.

This year's U.S. Open winner Jannik Sinner (Italy) remains world number one.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

