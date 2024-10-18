Maileen Nuudi through to Barcelona ITF quarter finals

Maileen Nuudi is through to the quarterfinals of the ITF W15 tournament in Barcelona after beating Maria Andrijenko (Spain) in two sets, 6:3, 6:3.

The pair are ranked just 8 places apart by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Nuudi in 795th place, Andrijenko in 787th.

Despite having her serve broken twice in each set, Nuudi, 24, returned the favor eight times out of the 10 opportunities presented to her.

The win was Nuudi's second in this tournament. Her round one victory over Elsa Jacquemot (France, WTA 145th)

She faces Dutch player Joy De Zeeuw in the quarters, after ending a nearly year-long losing streak with her recent victories.

Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Meanwhile Estonia's top women's tennis player Elena Malõgina however did not fare quite as well, after going out in straight sets 7:5, 6:1 against Oksana Selekhmeteva (neutral flag, ranked 184th worldwide) in the ITF tournament in Shrewsbury, England.

Malõgina, ranked 459th in the world, had pulled off a surprise win over former world number 23 Mona Barthel (Germany) in round one, but was outplayed by Selekhmeteva; for instance the Estonian only made good on one of the seven break points presented to her compared with five out of seven for her opponent.

The entire encounter lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

