Kristin Tattar joint second in North Carolina season-closer

Disc gold star Kristin Tattar placed joint second in the Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, the final event of the 2024 season.

Tattar, who came into the competition off the back of victory in nearby Rock Hill, South Carolina last weekend, entered the final day, Sunday, in second place, having been in the lead on Friday.

By the end both she and U.S. disc golfer Ohn Scoggins finished 31 strokes under par and so shared the runner-up place.

Tattar's final 18 saw her throw eight birdies (one under par), nine at-par throws, and one bogey (one over par), resulting in a score of seven under par for the Sunday alone.

A two-stroke swing on Hole 3 gives us a three way tie for the lead pic.twitter.com/ONYhJOBaM3 — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) October 20, 2024

Another American, Missy Gannon, won the event.

Gannon was tied with Tattar going into the last day, but secured victory with 11 birdies and a two-stroke lead over Tattar. This was Gannon's third DGPT win, and she maintained a two-stroke advantage over Tattar across 72 holes.

Fourth-place finisher Eveliina Salonen was several throw (nine to be precise) behind the top three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!