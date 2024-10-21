Meeri-Marita Paas takes archery silver in Mexico

Estonian archer Meeri-Marita Paas took silver in the women's compound bow at the Hyundai Archery World Cup Final in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The Estonian had first defeated Jyothi Vennami (India) and local competitor Dafne Quintero. before losing by a narrow margin to Colombia's Sara Lopez in the gold medal match.

Post match she said: "This competition has been full of crazy emotions," Paas told the Estonian archery federation (Eesti vibuliit).

"Two days back, I thought I might have to pull out as my shoulder hurt so much that it was impossible to pull the bowstring. So a small piece of my silver belongs to all the amazing physiotherapists, doctors, and volunteers who helped me through it. As a child, such a major stage seemed an impossible achievement, so today, I can be proud of myself," she summed up.

