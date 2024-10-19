X!

New book reveals history of local football in Sillamäe

News
The authors of a new book about the history of football in Sillamäe.
The authors of a new book about the history of football in Sillamäe. Source: ERR
News

A new book called "With a Love for Football" created by football enthusiasts in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County features a selection of rare archive photos, as well as numerous stories of local players and coaches.

"With a Love for Football," tells the full story of football in Sillamäe from 1949 to the present day,

According to co-author Yevgeniy Medvedev, the book is dedicated to local coaches and players, who brought glory to the city in Ida-Viru County with their achievements on the pitch.

There is also a story about the legendary Sillamäe Kalev team, which twice won the Estonian Cup – in 1977 and 1978.

"This is a legendary team for our city. In the book, we also show how the champions grew up from being first-graders," Medvedev said.

"There is a famous photo in there by American photographer Bill Eppridge, who in 1967 received permission to make a photo album about the life of Soviet youth. Among other things, he filmed our team at the "Leather Ball" tournament in Rostov-on-Don. This photo appeared in the American magazine 'Life,'" he added.

The book's cover contains a photo of a fragment of a sculpture of football players that once stood proudly in front of the local stadium.

"The sculpture was about three meters high including its pedestal and stood in front of the stadium. When we boys used to run by, we would always jump on that ball. But then it disappeared somewhere," said the book's co-author Alexander Fyodorov.

Fedorov said the book also includes facts about the sporting life of his three granddaughters.

"All three of my granddaughters have been Estonian champions and medalists in their junior teams and one of them still plays in Flora," he said.

The year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of organized football in Sillamäe. On November 1, the new book will be officially presented at the Sillamae Museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Olga Zvjagintseva, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:27

New book reveals history of local football in Sillamäe

14:19

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

13:28

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

12:20

Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

11:43

New 50,000 tonne-capacity grain terminal opens in Järva County

11:00

Plans in motion to bring 25 tonnes of phosphorite to surface at Aru-Lõuna quarry

10:24

Transport minister: There has been lots of interest in Operail

09:42

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk into final of men's butterfly in Shanghai

09:15

Estonia's Ott Tänak third at Central European Rally on Friday evening

08:44

Expert: EKRE need to attract Isamaa voters to return to previous support levels

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.10

EDF colonel: Russian army asking for more time to re-take Kursk Oblast

18.10

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

14:19

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday Updated

18.10

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

18.10

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo