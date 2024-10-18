X!

Ott Tänak in fifth place after WRC Central European Rally stage four

Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 at this weekend's Central European Rally.
Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja in the Hyundai i20 at this weekend's Central European Rally. Source: Hyundai Motorsport Media
Ott Tänak lay in fifth place after four stages of the Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the 2024 World Rally Championship season.

Veteran driver and eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier (France) was in the lead for Toyota after stage four, 0.3 seconds ahead of Tänak's teammate at Hyundai, and championship leader, Thierry Neuville (Belgium). Elfyn Evans (Wales) was third for Toyota, followed by another Toyota man, Japan's Takamoto Katsuta.

Tänak was 4.4 seconds behind Ogier after stage four.

The Central European Rally takes in stages in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Austria.

Ogier was on point on day one, Thursday, and held the lead throughout the initial stages.

Many eyes are on Neuville, however, chasing his maiden WRC drivers' title after many seasons of competing.

The Belgian is 29 points ahead of his teammate Tänak, and if he finishes at least two points ahead of Tänak this weekend, the title will be decided.

The race is on asphalt, as is the final round of the year in Japan, a month from now, which may or may not be a shakedown season-ender, depending on what happens this weekend.

Tänak called the Central European Rally the best asphalt rally in the series, noting that many roads are new this year, which adds excitement.

"I personally enjoy the Central European roads the most. Many of the roads are completely new this year, which should make the rally more interesting."

"Last year, the starting position was crucial due to the wet conditions, and the road became muddier afger every car's passing," he went on, noting the role played by the weather.
Hyundai in any case looks set to win the team championship, with its 482 points to Toyota's 465. M-Sport Ford has 265 points.

Four more stages remain on Friday at the time of writing (stage five is in progress), with six more on Saturday and the final three, plus the closing-out points stage, on Sunday, ending mid-afternoon as per tradition.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

